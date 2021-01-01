Fight the cold war - USA vs. Soviet Union 1946-1991
A strategic historical game.
Sign up for news & to be alerted for the Kickstarter!
So why do you want this?
2MTM is a detailed simulation of the cold war covering military, economics, politics, and trade, all in a playable package that hides the complexity and lets you focus on your strategic choices.
Chit Pull - low/no downtime - it's always your turn
Asymmetric sides - USSR & USA have different strengths & weaknesses
Plausible Sandbox - very high replay value & you can get the actual result
Historical Focus - what mattered to them will matter to you
You can fight (even WWIII) - but it's not the core of the game
The events - they aren't yours, sometimes they just happen. They'll throw you curveballs you don't expect. Just like the real thing
SOLO mode - Out-of-the-box solo play for quick-start solo goodness
A day's game - scenarios at 2, 4 and 6 hours play time
2MTM - a crunchy cold war game to get your teeth into!